The Board of Directors of The Yasme Foundation has announced grants of $5,000 each to the Foundation for Amateur Radio (FAR) and to ARRL scholarship programs for 2020. The Board also named Joe Eisenberg, K0NEB, as a recipient of the Yasme Excellence Award. This honor recognizes individuals and groups who, through their own service, creativity, effort, and dedication, have made a significant contribution to amateur radio. The Yasme Excellence Award is in the form of a cash grant and an individually engraved crystal globe.

The Yasme Foundation recognized Eisenberg for “his contributions to amateur radio through his kit-building seminars, as seen at the Dayton Hamvention and other ham gatherings. He is also editor of the Kit-Building column for CQ magazine. Joe exemplifies the ‘give back’ and ‘self-teaching’ spirit of ham radio, especially in training youngsters,” the Foundation said in granting the award. — Thanks to Ward Silver, N0AX, President, The Yasme Foundation