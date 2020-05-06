The Yasme Foundation has made a supporting grant to the Open Research Institute (ORI) to enable completion of ORI’s Phase 4 Ground Station Project. ORI is a non-profit IRS 501(c)(3) research and development organization that provides all of its work to the general public under the principles of open source and open access to research. The Phase 4 Ground Station Project is an open-source satellite ground station for the amateur satellite service.

Phase 4 would provide designs and equipment for future 5 GHz uplink and 10 GHz downlink satellites — the so-called “five and dime” paradigm that AMSAT has embraced for its future microwave satellites. Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, leads the Phase 4 Ground project.