One final reminder about the YouTube telethon to raise money for the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology that will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, on the Ham Radio Crash Course YouTube channel.

It will be hosted by YouTuber Josh Nass, KI6NAZ. Quite a few amateur radio content creators will join Nass and others on the stream. ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, will bring on teachers who have been through the Teachers Institute to talk about their successes. Join the fun at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/XCo5ajQadRk.

Donors have placed a $20,000 challenge gift on the line. Help unlock it this weekend!