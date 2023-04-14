World Amateur Radio Day (WARD) is April 18, 2023, and will celebrate the IARU's 98th anniversary. On this day in 1925,the IARU was formed in Paris, France. American Radio Relay League® (ARRL) Co-Founder Hiram Percy Maxim was its first president.



This year's theme is Human Security for All (HS4A). The day is being celebrated with a 2-week operating event occurring April 11 - 25.



Dave Sumner, K1ZZ, IARU Assistant Secretary, reports that thanks to the support of the IARU Region 1 Youth Working Group, a special website, hs4a.iaru.org, has been established to manage the operating event. If you are planning to operate one or more special event stations for WARD/HS4A, please register at the website. Listed below is the procedure to register:



Click on "register" and provide the requested contact information.



Click on "participate" and agree to each of the six rules that you will be shown. Check "I accept these rules" and then click on "next."



Click on "continue as [your name]." You do not need to enter the contact information again.



Select "register a new station" and provide the requested information. The station description (minimum 200 characters) can be almost anything, such as what Human Security for All means to you, who your station sponsor is, etc.



After your registration request is received, it will be quickly approved, and you will be notified. Please direct any questions to iaru@iaru.org.



ARRL encourages all radio amateurs to take to the airwaves during WARD to enjoy our global friendship with other amateurs and to show our skills and capabilities to the public.



More information about 2023 WARD is available at www.arrl.org/world-amateur-radio-day and www.iaru.org/on-the-air/world-amateur-radio-day.