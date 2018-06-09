The Amateur Radio Association of the Republic of San Marino (ARRSM) has announced a special activity from the Three Towers of San Marino, September 15 – 16 (UTC, 24 hours). A group of towers located on the three peaks of Monte Titano, they are depicted on both the national flag and coat of arms.

The event will take place in conjunction with a civil protection exercise. The standard Three Towers Award is issued to a station submitting proof of contact with all the three towers on at least two bands; the honor roll award requires confirmation of contacts with all three towers on three bands.

Stations will be active on 10, 15, 20, and 40 meters (modes not available). Call signs will be T71A (Guaita), T71B (Cesta), and T71C (Montale). All three towers have historic and architectural significance and are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Request QSLs via T70A or via the bureau. Submit award requests directly, including $15, to PO Box 77, 47890 Republic of San Marino (via Italy).