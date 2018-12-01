The SouthWest Ohio DX Association (SWODXA) will sponsor the 33rd DX Dinner, held in conjunction with Hamvention® 2018, on Friday, May 18, at the Dayton Marriott, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. A social hour will get under way at 5:30 PM, with dinner served at 7 PM. Another social hour will follow the dinner — “an opportunity to meet new hams and to renew old acquaintances as well as to learn about past DXpeditions and those in the planning stages,” SWODXA said.

The event will feature major door prizes and the naming of the DXpedition of the Year®. Tickets are available via the SWODXA Events website (click on Purchase Tickets Today.” Program details and a list of the prizes will be posted on the website as they become available, with updates regularly via Twitter (@SWODXA).