ARRL Life Member Courtney Duncan, N5BF, will be the keynote speaker for the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo on Saturday, March 12, in the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo auditorium. The semi-annual virtual ham radio gathering will be live on March 12 – 13. Duncan will discuss the importance of amateur radio and technical hobbies in advancing global technology. Just retired from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Duncan supported numerous missions involving digital and radio frequency hardware and software, most recently as telecommunications lead for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

This edition of the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo will showcase a wide range of topics with appeal to newcomers and veterans alike. It’s a chance to update your amateur radio knowledge and get exposed to cutting edge ham radio technology as well as practical operating and building techniques. Like a live ham radio convention or hamfest, the Expo has presentations, exhibits, and state-of-the-art “lounges” for face-to-face interaction among participants.

Some 60 ham radio luminaries will address a multitude of topics, from DXpeditions to Solar Cycle 25. Some highlights include:

Mike Crownover, AB5EB; Erwann Merrien, LB1QI, and Bill Straw, KO7SS, will discuss their plans to operate from Bouvet Island in November 2022.

to operate from Bouvet Island in November 2022. ARRL Central Division Director and ARRL Electromagnetic Compatibility Committee Chair Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, will present an Update on Solar Cycle 25 .

. Chasing DX During A Contest is the subject of a presentation by Bill Salyers, AJ8B. He’ll offer best practices, tools, and techniques to increase your chances of logging DX during operating events.

Because it’s a virtual event, you don’t have to pick and choose which presentations you can attend. You can watch any one of them within 30 days of the Expo as well as explore exhibitor offerings from the comfort of your computer or other device.

“Early bird” tickets are $10 through March 6 and then $13.50 to the end of the on-demand period. Tickets include entry for the live, 2-day event and the 30-day on-demand period.