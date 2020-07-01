Tickets for three traditional dinners held in association with the 2020 Dayton Hamvention® in May are now available — the DX Dinner, the Top Band Dinner, and the Contest Dinner.

DX Dinner

The 35th annual DX Dinner, sponsored by the SouthWest Ohio DX Association (SWODXA), will take place on Friday, May 15, at the Dayton Marriott, 1414 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton. A social hour begins at 5:30 PM, with dinner served at 7 PM, and an informal social gathering to follow. Winners of the DXpedition of the Year® and IOTA DXpeditioner of the Year awards and CQ DX Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the dinner. Event tickets can be purchased via the SWODXA Events website, which includes program details. Updates will be available via Twitter @SWODXA.

Nominations for the 2020 class of the CQ DX Hall of Fame are due by March 1.

Dayton Top Band Dinner

The 31st annual Top Band Dinner for 160-meter enthusiasts will take place on Friday, May 15, in the Presidential Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Downtown Dayton. A social hour starts at 6 PM, with dinner to follow at 7 PM. Details are on the Top Band Dinner website (scroll down to make reservations, payable with credit card or PayPal).

Dayton Contest Dinner

The North Coast Contesters will sponsor the 28th annual Dayton Contest Dinner on Saturday, May 16, in the Presidential Ballroom of the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dayton. A social hour begins at 5:30 PM, with dinner served at 6:30 PM. Seating is random. Tables are set in rounds of 10 and in rectangles of 12, and full-table purchases are reserved seating. Tickets are available via the Contest Dinner website. No tickets will be for sale at the door.

Inductees into the CQ Contest Hall of Fame will be announced at the event. Nominations are due by March 1.

Details for the 32nd annual Contest Super Suite, Wednesday, May 13 through Saturday, May 16, at the Crown Plaza are available. Reservations are also open for the 14th annual Contest University at the Crowne Plaza.