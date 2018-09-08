The ARRL Contest Branch advises all clubs, groups, and individuals to review their ARRL Field Day 2018 entries for any issues. Entries highlighted in yellow are missing important information and may end up as check logs, if not corrected. Missing items typically are such things as dupe or summary sheets. Supply the requested information by August 14, to be included in the final results in QST. Contact the Contest Branch with any questions.

Also, there is still time to submit ARRL 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest logs. Check the logs received list to see who has submitted a log to date.