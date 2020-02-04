We know many examiners have canceled amateur radio license exam sessions to meet the requirements and recommendations of national and local government and of health officials. The health and safety of examinees and our Volunteer Examiners (VEs) is first and foremost in any decision-making process. The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) does not offer video-supervised online amateur radio licensing exams at the present time. We are aware, however, that some VE teams are exploring alternative formats on a local basis. Please use ARRL’s License Exam Search to find scheduled exam sessions in your area and verify with the local exam team that the session is still being held.

The ARRL VEC is continuing to process license examination materials from VEs who have completed exam sessions, although some delays may occur under the circumstances. The ARRL VEC electronically forwards all required data to the FCC for qualified examinees.

We understand that some examination candidates are continuing their studies toward new amateur radio licenses and license upgrades. We also know some will be frustrated that, at this time, the ARRL VEC does not offer online licensing exams. Amateur radio is not alone in this challenge, though.

While each of us continues to respond to the immediate evolving crisis, we also know that we must keep an eye on the future. Throughout its decades of service, the VEC system has served the FCC as a shining example of the successes of a privatized system. The ARRL VEC and our VEs are recognized throughout the Amateur Radio Service for our integrity and efficiency. Adapting our all-volunteer license examination administration will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge we are committed to undertake in order to advance the program and improve service.

While we face unprecedented challenges, opportunities also await. We are grateful to support radio amateurs in our common pursuit of skill, service, and discovery. ARRL and the ARRL VEC remain steadfast in serving the amateur radio community. We will provide updates as they become available