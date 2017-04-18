Today is World Amateur Radio Day (WARD), marking the 92nd anniversary of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). Radio amateurs around the world are getting on the air, “Celebrating Amateur Radio’s Contribution to Society” — the WARD theme. WARD commemorates the day in 1925 when Amateur Radio pioneers, including ARRL co-founder Hiram Percy Maxim, 1AW, met in Paris and created the IARU to support Amateur Radio worldwide.

“On this, International Amateur Radio Day maybe we should pause to reflect on how Amateur Radio friendships around the globe enrich our lives,” ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, and ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, said in a joint statement. “Not the least of Amateur Radio's purpose is fostering international understanding and goodwill. So thanks to all of you who make it possible. We are grateful to have you as valued colleagues.”

From the 25 countries that formed the IARU in 1925, the IARU has grown to include 160 member-societies in three regions. IARU Region 1 includes Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Northern Asia. Region 2 covers the Americas, and Region 3 is comprised of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific island nations, and most of Asia. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has recognized the IARU as representing the interests of Amateur Radio.

Groups promoting WARD activity on social media are using #WorldAmateurRadioDay on Twitter and Facebook. IARU lists all WARD activities on its World Amateur Radio Day page.