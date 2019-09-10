[UPDATED 2019-10-09 @ 1647 UTC to reflect that individual was not a member of the DXpedition team.] Due to the illness of an Island resident, the ZK3A Tokelau Islands DXpeditionthe operation has shut down a couple of days ahead of schedule.

“ALL TEAM MEMBERS ARE FINE!” said an announcement on the ZK3A website. “A person on the island is ill. So, they have sent the boat there early to get this person medical help. The team has ceased operations and [is] packing up all equipment to get on that boat, because there will not be another boat for ten days.” The announcement did not identify the ailing individual.

As of October 8, ZK3A had logged approximately 50,000 contacts in 7 days of operation on CW, SSB, RTTY, FT8, and EME, as well as 10 contacts on slow-scan TV. The DXpedition had been set to conclude on October 11. Hrane Milosevic, YT1AD, is the ZK3A team leader.