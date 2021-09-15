Tokyo Ham Fair 2021 is Canceled
Tokyo Ham Fair 2021 is Canceled The Japan Amateur Radio League (JARL) has announced the cancellation of Tokyo Ham Fair 2021, which was scheduled for October 2 – 3.
“We were hopeful to have Ham Fair 2021 with possible preventative measures against COVID-19, but another wave of infection came in this summer,” said the announcement from Ken Yamamoto, JA1CJP. “Considering the worse-than-expected COVID situation, JARL reluctantly decided to cancel Ham Fair 2021. We hope that Tokyo Ham Fair can come back in 2022 under safer conditions.”
