Tokyo Ham Fair 2021 is Canceled The Japan Amateur Radio League (JARL) has announced the cancellation of Tokyo Ham Fair 2021, which was scheduled for October 2 – 3.

“We were hopeful to have Ham Fair 2021 with possible preventative measures against COVID-19, but another wave of infection came in this summer,” said the announcement from Ken Yamamoto, JA1CJP. “Considering the worse-than-expected COVID situation, JARL reluctantly decided to cancel Ham Fair 2021. We hope that Tokyo Ham Fair can come back in 2022 under safer conditions.”