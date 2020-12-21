Tom Sly, WB8LCD, of Kent, has been appointed as the Ohio Section Manager, effective January 1, 2021. Sly will assume the seat that incumbent Section Manager Scott Yonally, N8SY, is vacating to become Great Lakes Division Vice Director, after serving as Ohio Section Manager since 2014.

Sly was appointed by ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, after consulting with Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK. The Section Manager appointment extends through September 30, 2022.

Sly is an ARRL Life Member and has served as Ohio Section Affiliated Club Coordinator since 2017. He is past president of the Portage County Amateur Radio Service (PCARS) and has been a radio amateur since 1968.