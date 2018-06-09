Club Log’s DXCC Most Wanted entities list has been updated as of August 28. The list includes 340 entities, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), or North Korea, is the #1 most-wanted DXCC entity, as it has been for quite a few years.

The other top ten most-wanted entities, listed in descending order, are: 3Y/B Bouvet Island; FT5/W Crozet Island; BS7H Scarborough Reef; CE0X San Felix Islands; BV9P Pratas Island; KH7K Kure Island; KH3 Johnston Island; VK0M Macquarie Island, and FT5/X Kerguelen Island.