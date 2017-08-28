The top-level domain (TLD) name “.radio” is now available to the radio industry and Amateur Radio enthusiasts, and is reserved for individuals and companies with active interest in the radio sector. The .radio TLD can be used for web and e-mail addresses and will be managed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) with support from other world broadcasting unions. Visit the .radio domains registration site to request a .radio domain.

Individuals or entities in these categories will be accepted for the use of a .radio domain:

Radio broadcasting stations

Unions of Broadcasters

Internet radios

Radio Amateurs

Radio professionals (journalists, radio hosts, DJs, etc.

Radio-related companies selling radio goods and services

Radio products and services

One or more .radio domain name(s) can be requested during the launch period, which ends on October 31, 2017. The cost for individual radio amateurs is about $30, including tax.

“The EBU believes radio stations should be the focus of this new space on the internet, and considers them our highest priority,” the announcement said. “However, other categories of applications from the radio sector will also be considered during this phase.”

EBU’s .radio TLD Manager Alain Artero suggested that those in the radio community may want to consider securing the integrity of their web presence by requesting appropriate .radio domains “for defensive reasons, initially.”

“The TLD will be focused on content and matters specific to radio, and we want to prevent speculation and cybersquatting in this TLD; therefore, this extension will rapidly become a high-value internet space for websites, mail systems, and other internet applications,” he continued.

The launch process will not be first come, first serve. “The .radio team will seek to optimize domain name allocation to solve contentious issues and prioritize existing radio services,” the EBU announcement said.

Starting in November, first come, first serve rules will apply, although eligibility requirements remain the same.

For more information, visit www.nic.radio.