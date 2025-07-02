Amateur radio operators are known for their desire and unique ability to provide public service through communications. Whether activated for a severe weather event or a local event such as a marathon or bike ride, the utility value and versatility of the Amateur Radio Service is enjoyed by communities around the country. One critical aspect of coordinating the communications is the role of net controller. These key volunteers bring order to chaos and flow to information. It is a specialized skill that requires development, practice, and training.

On February 1, Connecticut volunteers in the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) held a training session. The session drew dozens of radio amateurs from around the state to a packed room inside the Newington Volunteer Fire Department. The half-day course, led by ARRL Connecticut Section Manager Douglas Sharafanowich, WA1SFH, was dynamic and participatory.

Georg Papp, K1YBO, is a controller and Assistant Net Manager for the Western Connecticut (WESCONN) Traffic Net, a part of the ARRL® National Traffic System® (NTS®). It serves to flow messages into, out of, and throughout the state and to serve as a training net. He was excited to see the high number of attendees. “We always encourage new people to step up to volunteer for the net, and this helps provide a pathway for them,” he said.

In the training, Sharafanowich highlighted examples of needing a robust group of trained Net Control Station (NCS) operators. “When a ‘Black Sky’ event takes place, it is rarely limited to an 8-hour shift. We will need trained NCS operators not only to provide for initial shift coverage, but also, we will need relief NCS operators to cover following shifts,” he said.

If you’d like to get involved as a net control station, talk with your local ARRL Emergency Coordinator or District Emergency Coordinator to express interest. You may also find NTS net resources in your area at nts2.arrl.org.