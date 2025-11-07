Ambrose "Tripp" L. Owens, III, N4NTO, passed away on July 4, 2025. He was 57 years old. Investigators from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina believe the cause of death was accidental electrocution but a final determination has not been made. Owens was working with an antenna mast in the Chicora Civil War Cemetery at the Averasboro Battlefield during a Parks on the Air (POTA) activation. He was an avid participant with POTA, activating over 660 parks. Owens was an ARRL member and belonged to the Potomac Valley Radio Club. He held an Amateur Extra Class license and earned his first amateur radio license in 1985 when he was 13 years old. Many condolences have been posted on social media. “He was a great CW op, and I had many POTA QSOs with him.” said Thomas Cort, VA2NW. Services were scheduled for July 10 at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Tarboro, North Carolina. You can read a full obituary for Owens here.