Updated 10/23/2025

All eyes and ears are on Tropical Storm Melissa, now in the Caribbean Sea. As of 6:30:00 AM EDT on Thursday October 23, 2025, the National Weather Service Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida reports that Melissa is crawling over the central Caribbean sea and is expected to bring heavy rains and life-threatening flooding to portions of Hispaniola and Jamaica over the weekend.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for the southwestern peninsula of Haiti, from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Currently melissa is located about 240 miles SSE Kingston Jamaica and about 300 miles from the SW Port of Au Prince Haiti. Maximum sustained winds are 50 miles per hour (mph) and the present movement is WNW at 3 mph.

“Melissa is definitely going to need to be watched. If it makes it into the Gulf, it could be a big problem,” said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV.

The Hurricane Watch Net is carefully monitoring the storm’s development. While earlier appraisals weren’t certain of its direction, most of the projections now expect a turn to the northwest then north over the next few days. This puts Haiti and Jamaica in its sights later this week. Tropical storm-force winds extend to 115 miles from the center of the storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest bulletin, hurricane conditions in Haiti might begin on Thursday, then in Jamaica Thursday and Friday. The greatest threat is heavy rainfall in Haiti and Dominican Republic with 5 to 10 inches expected through Friday.

ARRL News will have any further updates as the storm progresses.