Tuesday, July 25, is the deadline for submitting your ARRL Field Day results. The Logs Received page shows all submissions sent via the Field Day web app. Submissions made only via the fieldday@arrl.org e-mail account or sent by mail, will appear on the list after the submission deadline, once manual entry and processing have been completed for hard copy entries. The e-mail address is not automated; it’s just an e-mail drop for required documentation and photos.

After all submissions have been tallied, ARRL will publish an updated list and announce it on our website. Then, if you believe there are errors in your listing, contact Kathy Allison, KA1RWY, by August 18.