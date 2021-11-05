Tuesday, May 11, is Puerto Rico Amateur Radio Operator Day, which falls within National Radio Month on the island. The operator of Puerto Rico’s first radio broadcasting station in 1922, WKAQ, was Joaquín Agusty, who held the ham radio call sign 4JE. A proclamation signed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi highlights the value of amateur radio in times of emergency and gives special mention to ARRL. The Federación de Radio Aficionados de Puerto Rico (FRA) will sponsor an on-the-air event through its repeater systems and via Echolink on KP4FRA-R. — Thanks to Angel Santana, WP3GW