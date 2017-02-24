Two satellites with Amateur Radio transponder payloads have been selected for future NASA launches.

AMSAT reports that the TJREVERB CubeSat, developed by students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, will carry a 435/145 MHz FM transponder. The University of Washington-Seattle’s HuskySat-1 has a 145/435 MHz SSB/CW transponder and was developed by students at the University of Washington in Seattle. The satellite will demonstrate plasma propulsion and high-gain telemetry, in advance of a larger CubeSat lunar mission.

The launches are expected to take place in the 2018-2020 timeframe. The two CubeSat missions were selected as part of the 8th round of NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI). Both are eligible for placement on a launch manifest after final negotiations, depending on the availability of a flight opportunity.