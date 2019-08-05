Satellite veteran Peter Gülzow, DB2OS, was the recipient of the Louis Varney Cup for Advances in Space Communication, one of two Es’hail-2 (QO-100)-related awards at the RSGB annual general meeting on April 28 in Birmingham, England.

Gülzow was recognized for his leadership of the team responsible for the QO-100 — the first geostationary Amateur Radio satellite — now in service.

Dave Crump, G8GKQ; Phil Crump, M0DNY; Noel Matthews, G8GTZ, and Graham Shirville, G3VZV, were recipients of the Fraser Shepherd Award for Research into Microwave Applications for Radio Communication. They were recognized for enabling access to QO-100 by the Amateur Radio community through the development and installation of a narrow-band transponder WebSDR and wide-band transponder spectrum monitor. The WebSDR and spectrum monitor allows listening to stations on the narrow-band segment using only a standard web browser. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service