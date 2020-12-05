Two new Chinese amateur radio satellites are expected to launch on September 15. CAS-7A and CAS-7C follow in the wake of numerous amateur radio satellites put into space by CAMSAT. CAS-7A, a 27 kilogram microsat, will carry several transponders, including a 15-meter-to-10-meter (H/t) linear transponder, and a 2-meter-to-70-centimeter (H/u) linear transponder. CAS-7A also will include a V/u (2 meters to 70 centimeters) FM voice transponder. According to the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) satellite coordination site, CAS-7A is planned to have CW beacons on both 10 meters and 70 centimeters, 4.8k or 9.6k GMSK telemetry on 70 centimeters, and a 1 Mbps GMSK image data downlink on 3 centimeters for an onboard camera.

CAS-7C is a 2U CubeSat carrying a V/u linear transponder and a CW beacon. IARU has not yet coordinated frequencies for CAS-7C, which is to deploy a 1,080-meter (3,543 feet) long, 1-millimeter carbon fiber rope.

The two satellites will launch from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center into a 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 98°.

Some specifics, according to coordination information, indicate that CAS-7A will offer 30 kHz-wide uplink and downlink passbands for all linear transponders. The H/t uplink passband will be 21.245 – 21.275 MHz, and the downlink will be 29.435 – 21.465 MHz. The CW beacon will be on 29.425 MHz.

The CAS-7A H/u linear transponder uplink passband will be 21.3125 MHz – 21.3275 MHz, and the downlink will be 435.3575 MHz – 435.3725 MHz. A CW beacon will transmit on 435.430 MHz.

The CAS-7A V/u transponder uplink passband will be 145.865 MHz – 145.895 MHz, with a downlink passband of 435.385 MHz – 435.415 MHz. A CW beacon will transmit on 435.430 MHz.

CAS-7A V/u FM transponder will uplink on 145.950 MHz and downlink on 435.455 MHz, with a 4.8k/9.6k GMSK telemetry downlink at 435.480 MHz. The 1 Mbps GMSK image data will downlink at 10.460 GHz.