FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel named two prominent radio amateurs among her appointments to the FCC Technological Advisory Council (TAC) on January 19. Appointed were Greg Lapin, N9GL, and Michelle Thompson, W5NYV. Lapin chairs the ARRL RF Safety Committee and has represented ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio on the TAC since 2001. on the TAC since 2001.

ARRL Laboratory Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI, noted that Lapin has been involved with RF safety and the FCC since the last FCC significant rules changes in 1998, he said. "He is again helping the FCC prepare information on OET Bulletin 65 Supplement B for amateur radio, giving guidance for amateurs who need to comply with the FCC rules on RF exposure. His work is highly respected by the FCC and the ARRL Lab, making it easier for amateurs to evaluate their stations.”

Thompson is CEO of the Open Research Institute (ORI), which she will represent on the TAC. ORI is a non-profit research and development organization dedicated to open-source work that includes such areas as amateur satellites and digital communications. She is an ARRL Life Member. Thompson will discuss “Digital Communications Technology” on February 10 at the ARRL National Convention in Orlando, as part of the Technology Academy workshop Track.

The TAC serves to assist the FCC in identifying important areas of innovation and developing informed technology policies that support US competitiveness in the global economy. The TAC will consider and advise the FCC on topics such as 6G, artificial intelligence, advanced spectrum-sharing technologies, and emerging wireless technologies, including new tools to restore internet access during shutdowns and other disruptions. The TAC will hold its first meeting of the year on February 28.