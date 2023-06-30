The Annual 13 Colonies Special Event will take place on July 1 - 7, 2023. The event honors the original 13 colonies, US independence, active military personnel, and veterans. All amateur radio operators are welcome to participate, including shortwave listeners. Certificates will be available for all participants. Each US state that was one of the original 13 colonies has a special call sign. All HF bands will be open, including the WARC bands (with the exception of 60 meters). Simplex on 2 and 6 meters is encouraged, and 40 - 160 meters is encouraged for stations on the southeast coast. All modes of operation may be used, including SSB, CW, RTTY, and digital. The mode of operation is up to the individual colony/state station. More information is available at the 13 Annual aColonies Special Event website and the ARRL website.



Also, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1400Z - 2000Z, the annual Colonial Williamsburg Special Event station, K4RC, will be operated by the Williamsburg Area Amateur Radio Club on 7.265 and 14.265 MHz. A certificate and QSL card will be available for every contact. The event celebrates the 247th anniversary of the founding fathers signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776.