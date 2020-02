The 5 MHz (60-meter) GB3WES beacon in Westmorland, England (IO84qn), on 5.290 MHz will close down on March 11, 2020, when its Notice of Variation (NoV) expires. The beacon began service on October 30, 2004. At the time, it was one of a chain of three UK 5 MHz propagation research beacons; the others were GB3RAL in Oxfordshire, already shut down, and GB3ORK in Orkney, which will be the sole remaining beacon after GB3WES shuts down.