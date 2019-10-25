Members of the UK National Health Service Emergency Care Improvement Support Team (ECIST) will launch a special event operation starting on Monday, October 28, from the Radio Society of Great Britain’s National Radio Centre at Bletchley Park. GB1NHS and GB1CFR will recognize the life-saving role of community first responders.

The date corresponds with National Community First Responder Day in the US.

The event will be opened by the Crowborough Community First Responder team, which received the Queen’s Award for voluntary services earlier this year. Both stations will be on the air between 1000 and 1400 UTC. Frequencies and modes of operation will be posted on Twitter @GB1NHS on Monday, or email paul.devlin@nhs.net for further information.