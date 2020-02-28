UK telecommunications regulator Ofcom has said it no longer will issue two-letter suffix call signs to Full Licence holders. Since mid-2018, radio amateurs attaining the highest-class license have been able to apply for “short”call signs such as M5xx. The policy has provided a major incentive to upgrade. Ofcom said call signs with only two letters in the suffix are only available to applicants who previously held them. The change in policy affects the granting of old amateur radio call signs issued prior to World War II, but it does not affect call signs Ofcom has already issued. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News