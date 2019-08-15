The Governing Council of India's Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) has conferred its Honorary Fellowship on noted researcher Ulrich Rohde, N1UL. The IETE is a prominent professional society in the field of electronics, telecommunication computer science/engineering, broadcasting, information technology, and related areas.

The Honorary Fellowship is accorded to an eminent individual in the fields of science, technology, education, and industry. A presentation ceremony will be held during the 62nd annual IETE Convention in late September at Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University in India.