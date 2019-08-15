Ulrich L. Rohde, N1UL, Named as Honorary Fellow of Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers
The Governing Council of India's Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) has conferred its Honorary Fellowship on noted researcher Ulrich Rohde, N1UL. The IETE is a prominent professional society in the field of electronics, telecommunication computer science/engineering, broadcasting, information technology, and related areas.
The Honorary Fellowship is accorded to an eminent individual in the fields of science, technology, education, and industry. A presentation ceremony will be held during the 62nd annual IETE Convention in late September at Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University in India.
