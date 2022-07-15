ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to recognize Dr. Ulrich L. Rohde, N1UL, as the 2022 recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award. The award is for outstanding engineering achievement in the field of optoelectronic signal generation and optical measurement equipment for next-generation intelligent optical networks. Dr. Rohde is an ARRL Maxim Society and Life Member.



Dr. Rohde is currently a partner of Rohde & Schwarz, in Munich, Germany, and Chairman of Synergy Microwave Corporation in Paterson, New Jersey. He is also President of the Communications Consulting Corporation, serving as an honorary member of the Senate of the University of the Armed Forces in Munich, honorary member of the Senate of the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg, and past member of the Board of Directors of Ansoft Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Throughout his career he has been active in microwave technology, and in 2017 was honored for his work developing software-defined radio (SDR).

Dr. Rohde has been an avid amateur radio operator holding several licenses in the United States and Germany. He has been licensed since 1956 and involved mostly in technology and systems. In 2015, he won first place in the ARRL DX Contest in the Northern New Jersey Section. He also operates N1UL/MM on his yacht, the Dragonfly, and is Trustee of the Marco Island Radio Club, K5MI.

"We congratulate Dr. Rohde on this prestigious award," said ARRL Laboratory Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI. "We in the amateur radio community have long benefited from Dr. Rohde's expertise. His advice and guidance on technical procedures and his generosity have been invaluable to ARRL members and our Lab." In 2021, Rohde donated a Rohde & Schwarz SMBV100A vector signal generator to the ARRL Lab.

Dr. Rohde will receive the 2022 Engineering Achievement Award at the IEEE Photonics Conference in November in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada.