Researcher and innovator Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, has been awarded the Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. He was nominated by Markus Söder, president of the German state of Bavaria and member of the Bavarian Parliament.

Söder said that Rohde’s work as a scientist, university lecturer, developer and entrepreneur in the fields of radio frequency and microwave technology “has made a significant contribution to our country's technological advances, prosperity and security.”

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, also known as the Federal Cross of Merit, is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for services to the nation.

Federal President Theodor Heuss established the Order in 1951 on the second anniversary of the founding of the Federal Republic.