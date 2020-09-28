IEEE Region 1 has selected Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, as the recipient of the 2020 IEEE Region 1 Technological Innovation (Industry or Government) Award. The selection was made by the Region 1 Awards and Recognition Committee and approved by the Region 1 Board of Governors. The award recognizes “pioneering research and leadership in signal processing.”

The Technological Innovation (Industry or Government) Award cites “significant patents, discovery of new devices, development of applications, or exemplary contributions to industry or government fitting Dr. Rohde’s accomplishments in our industry.” A partner of Rohde & Schwarz, Rohde has published more than 300 scientific papers and written several books and book chapters. He holds several dozen patents.