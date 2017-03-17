Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, will receive the Distinguished Achievement Award from the IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society this summer. A formal presentation will be made at the IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society Symposium, July 9-14, in San Diego, California.

The Distinguished Achievement Award cites Rohde’s outstanding career achievement in the field of antennas and propagation: “For pioneering work and contributions to the field of Antennas and Propagation, leading to development of wireless communication systems for industrial, military and space applications.”

In 2016, the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society honored Rohde with that year’s Microwave Application Award, citing his “significant contributions to the development of low-noise oscillators.” Rohde is the author of some 200 scientific papers and books, and has written articles for QST and QEX.