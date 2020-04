The president of the United Nations Amateur Radio Club, James Sarte, K2QI, reports that during the UN Headquarters building lockdown as part of the “Stay Home” mandate, the club’s 4U1UN has been granted permission for “very limited” remote operation on FT8, only running low power. Fox/Hound mode is part of the mix. Operation on 40 and 20 meters was reported on April 12. — Thanks to OPDX via Southgate Amateur Radio News