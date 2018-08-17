United Nations Amateur Radio Club President James Sarte, K2QI, said on August 16 that their club station, 4U1UN, is several steps closer to getting back on the air after a long absence.

“Dmitri Zhikharev, RA9USU, along with Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA, have been working with me behind the scenes to get the station operational again,” Sarte said. Generous donations from Zhikharev, Ed Kritsky, NT2X, and others, he said, enabled the station to obtain a rack-mounted K3, ACOM 2000 linear, and associated network-enabled control hardware. Another K3 to act as a remote head came from the estate of Tony Japha, N2UN, via his widow (4U1UN will operate from a remote operating position on UN grounds).

“Finally, Adrian has been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes networking and legwork with his counterparts to help get things done from within the United Nations,” Sarte recounted.

An additional milestone took place on August 15, Sarte said, as he and Ciuperca erected a new SteppIR BigIR vertical antenna on the Secretariat (the UN executive arm) building’s roof. “All that remains is to connect and lay the ground radials, fine-tune the rack-mounted devices, and set up and configure the remote K3,” he said. “Once done — and after almost a decade off air — we can finally call ‘CQ 20 de 4U1UN.’” — Thanks to The Daily DX