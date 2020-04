The Vienna International Center in Austria has authorized the call sign 4U2STAYHOME for use by the UN Amateur Radio Contest DX Club, 4U1A. United Nations Amateur Radio Club President, James Sarte, K2QI, approved the call sign to promote amateur radio goodwill and over-the-air social networking. QSL cards go to UA3DX. Contacts with 4U2STAYHOME count for both CMA and SHA awards. — Thanks to The Daily DX