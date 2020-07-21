The Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) reported unauthorized transmissions in the 144 MHz satellite segment of the 2-meter amateur radio primary allocation. DARC said that signals from illegal transmitters in the 144.010 to 144.020 MHz range are coming from “water vitalizers” or “water energizers.” The manufacturer specifies 144.015 MHz as the transmit frequency in its product description. The DARC Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Department seeks further details and location information in preparation to file a complaint.

“The devices apparently generate fields with considerable field strength and a long range,” DARC said. “The signals appear increasingly in the morning or in the evening.

The illegal transmitters are typically in operation from 5 to 60 minutes (in multiples of 5 minutes). The signal is generally very stable in frequency, but occasionally shows short-term fluctuations of up to a few hundred hertz.” The carrier is not modulated.

The 144.000 – 146.000 MHz band is allocated globally to the Amateur Radio and Amateur Satellite Services on a primary basis, and is the only globally harmonized amateur radio VHF band. DARC has posted a video of the unauthorized transmission.