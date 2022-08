This year's 10th Youngsters on the Air Summer Camp is taking place in Karlovac, Croatia, August 6 - 13, 2022. Attending from the Americas is Mily Erazo, YS1YXI, from El Salvador, along with her father, Juan Erazo, YS1JFE, who is participating as a team leader. Participants are publishing a daily blog from the camp: www.ham-yota.com/yota2022.