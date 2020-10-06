The 1st US Air Force MARS Special Operations Group (1AFMSOG) Military Support Network Squadron broadcasts a message on alternate weeks (Fridays in US time zones) from the Chief Air Force MARS. The broadcast addresses Air Force MARS members, but all amateur radio stations and shortwave listeners are invited to monitor the transmissions. The next transmissions will be on June 12, starting at 2300 UTC on 11.121. MHz, and 2320 on 7.324 MHz, followed by transmissions on June 13 at 0100 UTC on 7.324 MHz and 11.121 MHz, and at 0120 UTC on 7.324 MHz. Send reception reports via email. These broadcasts occur on alternating Friday evenings, local time in the continental US.