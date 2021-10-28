The federal government is accepting applications until November 10 for a telecommunications specialist to work at the FCC’s high-frequency direction finding (HFDF) facility in Columbia, Maryland. This is a full-time position, and no travel is required.

The individual hired would perform watch duty and serve as a technical authority for communication systems users in resolving radio interference complaints and problems, among other responsibilities.

This position requires US citizenship, a security clearance, and education transcripts. Anyone hired to fill this position would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit documentation of proof of vaccination. A resumé is considered an integral part of the process to determine if an applicant meets the basic qualifications for the position and if the applicant is among the best qualified.

To learn more and to apply, visit the USAJobs website.