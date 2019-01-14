The US Islands (USI) Awards Program celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is offering a commemorative award for both chasers and activators for contacts made between January 1 and December 31.

To qualify, chasers must confirm 25 islands during 2019, as a club or individual, and activators must qualify or activate 25 islands in any combination, making at least 15 contacts for both new island qualification and island activation. This award can be issued to multiple club members using a single call sign, or to an individual. Send a list of confirmed or activated islands to Award Chairman Jay Chamberlain, NS4J. The list should include name, call sign, address, email, USI number, island name, date worked or activated, and call sign used or worked.

The following permanent rule changes went into effect on January 1: The minimum contact count for island qualifications has been lowered from 25 to 15; the contact requirement of two DXCCs during an island qualification has been dropped, and the bands eligible for island qualifications have been expanded to include 6 meters and satellite contacts.