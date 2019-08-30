A new registration system has been established for US stations planning to participate in the 2019 Scouting’s Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) in October. JOTA Coordinator Jim Wilson, K5ND, said the new system will enable JOTA organizers to directly publish station information to facilitate contacts and more readily provide information to those who have registered.

“It will also help us collect information after the event,” Wilson added. “We’ve implemented this US sign up system to make sure we capture all station information and so that we can publish it in a timely manner to support the event.”

JOTA is Scouting’s largest event in the world, and the 2019 event takes place October 18 – 20.