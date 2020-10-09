The candidates for the 2020 ARRL Division elections are now official. Unfortunately, incorrect information regarding electronic balloting in ARRL Division elections was disseminated in the Midwest Division. ARRL does not use electronic voting. The only way to cast a vote is by US Postal Service mail.

We urge you to participate by casting and mailing your ballot. Ballots, accompanied by a photograph and a 300-word statement (if provided) from each candidate, will be mailed out to members by October 1.

If you do not receive your ballot by October 16, contact Carla Pereira, KC1HSX, at cpereira@arrl.org. Completed ballots are due back at ARRL Headquarters no later than noon Eastern Time on Friday, November 20, 2020. — The Ethics & Elections Committee of the Board of Directors