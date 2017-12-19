Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced that 13 schools or organizations will advance to the next phase of planning to host Amateur Radio contacts with the ISS during the second half of 2018. The new ARISS-US Education Committee selected the 13 applicants from a field of 25. ARISS anticipates that NASA will be able to provide scheduling opportunities from July to December of next year. These schools and organizations now must submit Amateur Radio equipment plans to host a scheduled contact with a member of the ISS crew.

The 13 candidates must now complete an equipment plan that demonstrates their ability to execute a ham radio contact with the ISS. Once the ARISS technical team approves their equipment plans, the finalists will be scheduled as their availability and flexibility match up with the scheduling opportunities. The schools and organizations are:

Allen Park Elementary School, Lee County School District Fort Myers, Florida

Ashford School Ashford, Connecticut

Bishop O’Connell High School Arlington, Virginia

Delcastle Technical High School Wilmington, Delaware

Hudson Memorial School Hudson, New Hampshire

Kopernik Observatory & Science Center Vestal, New York

Mendez Fundamental Intermediate School Santa Ana, California

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School Palmer, Massachusetts

Pearl Technology STEM Academy Peoria Heights, Illinois

Pell Elementary School Newport, Rhode Island

St. Catherine of Bologna School Ringwood, New Jersey

Tallmadge Community Learning Center Lancaster, Ohio

Valley High School Albuquerque, New Mexico

ARISS’s primary goal is to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities, and to involve them in activities related to space exploration, Amateur Radio, communications, and areas of associated study and career possibilities.

ARISS is a cooperative venture of international Amateur Radio societies and the space agencies that support the International Space Station (ISS). In the United States, sponsors are ARRL, AMSAT, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), and NASA.