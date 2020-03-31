The ARRL ARDF Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 20th USA ARDF Championships, which were set to be held this summer. Contact the ARRL ARDF Committee for more information on ARDF and on attending, participating in, or hosting ARDF competitions. ARDF participants do not need an amateur radio license. For more information on Amateur Radio Direction Finding, visit the Homing In website of Joe Moell, K0OV. — Thanks to USA ARDF Co-Coordinator Charles Scharlau, NZ0I