2025 ARRL Field Day is five short weeks away on June 28 – 29. The theme of “Radio Connects” highlights how radio ties our world together — bridging distances near and far, connecting people of all ages and walks of life through a shared interest in wireless technology, and providing a hands-on pathway for future technology leaders to experiment with radio as part of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curricula.

ARRL has made it easy for radio clubs to make in-person connections during the event. In addition to the resources available for promoting activations that are available on the Field Day website at www.arrl.org/FieldDay, there is a site locator tool. Clubs can list their activations, and those looking to attend a Field Day site can find one in their area.

ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX, says the locator tool is important for bringing people together. “ARRL Field Day is a great opportunity to gather. Not only will members of the public be able to visit with radio amateurs about our hobby, but many not-so-active hams use the event as a chance to get on the air,” said Harrop. “The site locator is key for making those connections.”

With a little more than a month to go until the big weekend, there were 538 sites listed on the locator. To search for a site near you, just go to the map and zoom in on your area. Click on the red map pins for details about each site. To add information to the locator, click on “Add a Station”.

ARRL Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in North America. More than 31,000 hams participate each year. Connect with others who are preparing for the event in the official ARRL Field Day (Annual Event) Facebook group.