The Ogden Amateur Radio Club (OARC) in Utah is celebrating its 100th anniversary as an organized club. In May of 1921, Dr. W.G. Garner, W7EW, and five others gathered to establish the club, and Garner was elected president. OARC now uses the last call sign he held, W7SU, as an in memoriam club station call sign. OARC has been an ARRL-affiliated club since 1937. Its current president is Dave Mamanakis, KD7GR, while Gil Leonard, NG7IL, heads the Centennial Committee.

The observance will include a special event station in May to mark the driving of the last spike railroad commemoration at Promontory Point, Utah, and other activities around Ogden. — Thanks to OARC Historian Kent Gardner, WA7AHY