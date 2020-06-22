Forty years ago, on July 30, 1980, the Republic of Vanuatu gained its independence. France and the UK claimed parts of the archipelago, and in 1906, they agreed on a framework for jointly managing it as the New Hebrides. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of independence, all three members of the Vanuatu Amateur Radio Society (VARS) will operate special event station YJ40IND during the month of July. Activity will be according to the individual operators’ schedules, but is expected to occur mostly during late afternoons and evenings (0600 – 1000 UTC). A greater emphasis will be made over weekends and on Independence Day, July 30.

Operators should look for activity on 40, 20, and 15 meters, where propagation is expected. On FT8 (normal or as the Fox) will be Rod, YJ8RN. On SSB will be Estelle Dihn, YJ8ED, stepdaughter of the late VARS president, YJ8PE. On CW, listen for Colin, YJ8CW. Operators will be running 100 W. — Thanks to The Daily DX