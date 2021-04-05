Special event call sign OZ60VHSC will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Very High Speed Club (VHSC) on May 1, 1961. Leading the group at its founding were PA0LXL, DL1XA, and DJ4KW, who sought operators who could copy at 40 WPM solid for at least 30 minutes, encouraging CW traffic in general and QRQ (high-speed) traffic in particular. Members sponsor new membership candidates. Some of the 29 original VHSC members are still active. They include PA0LXL, DJ4KW, DJ5ZN, DJ3VY, N9SW, and G3KMQ.